Nikki Haley Predicts Democrats Will Switch For A ‘Younger’ Nominee After Biden Debate Performance

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:23 AM – Sunday, June 30, 2024

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has predicted that the Democrat Party will replace Joe Biden with a much “younger and vibrant” candidate.

Haley had told The Wall Street Journal that the Democrat Party is likely to replace Biden after his performance during the presidential debate on Thursday night.

“They are going to be smart about it. They’re going to bring someone younger. They’re going to make somebody vibrant. They’re going to bring somebody tested,” Haley said. “This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what’s to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate.”

“Our enemies just saw that they have between now and Jan. 20 to do whatever it is they want to do,” she continued.

In May, the former candidate said that despite the disagreements and insults both she and Trump had thrown at each other, she plans to vote for Trump in November.

She added to the Journal that she had recently had a “good conversation” with the former president.

Earlier, Trump declared that he thought Haley would be “on our team in some form.”

Haley was Trump’s ambassador to the UN until recently.

“America deserves the strongest leader possible,” Haley said on Saturday. “Thursday night was shocking. It’s exactly why I have been calling for mental competency tests for anyone running for office. Joe Biden owes the American people transparency about his cognitive abilities.”

She added that Washington, D.C., is “full of older people,” and voters need to know “who is up to the challenge and who is not.”

Haley said that if Democrats plan to keep Biden as their nominee, they could suffer ballot losses.

