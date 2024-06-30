Sen. Tillis Calls For Cabinet To Invoke 25th Amendment, Remove Biden

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks at a news conference on the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

10:05 AM – Sunday, June 30, 2024

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has called upon Joe Biden’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, saying that the 81-year old’s mental decline is “clearly more dire” than people realized.

Tillis (R-N.C.) wrote his criticism of Biden in a letter to his colleagues on Friday, saying that Biden should step aside for the good of the country following the president’s debate performance.

The North Carolina senator continued by stating that if Biden cannot communicate coherently, how will he respond to a real national security crisis should one occur?

“If Biden cannot speak coherently, articulate his policies, and is unfit to perform after weeks of preparation, how will he perform when America is truly tested by a national security crisis, the kind of historic, high-stakes test his predecessors have been confronted with?” Tillis wrote in the letter, which was sent to members Friday.

Though Tillis said Biden is on track to lose anyway, “a lot could go wrong” between today and Inauguration Day 2025.

