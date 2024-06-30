Biden Lying About Troops Dying

U.S. President Joe Biden places his hand over his heart as a U.S. Army carry team moves a flagged draped transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. Breonna Moffett during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on February 02, 2024 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Walker

9:10 AM –Sunday, June 30, 2024

Joe Biden has falsely claimed that no troops have died during his presidential term.

Republican voters let Biden hear it after his absurd claims during this week’s presidential debate. He said in a statement that has since been proven wrong, that no troops have died while he has been in office.

That is false, as 13 service members were killed during his administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

“The truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any this – this decade, that doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world, like [Trump] did,” Biden said

Earlier this year, the military confirmed three more members were killed and at least 25 were left injured in an attack near the Syrian border.

Gold Star families, families that have lost an immediate family member who died while serving in the military, were fuming after the president denied that troops died under his watch.

“I was beyond ticked off, disrespected. That’s all we’ve ever gotten out of this president,” Mark Schmitz, whose son Marine Cpl. Jared Schmitz was among the fallen 13 in Kabul, said.

Biden’s team has yet to come up with an answer to the claim.

