Woman Charged With Murder Of Her 2 Adopted Kids

(Photo via: Fayetteville PD)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Saturday, June 29, 2024

A woman has been charged with the deaths of her two adopted children, who had not been seen for years.

Advertisement

Police stated that Avantae Deven, Blake and London Deven’s adoptive mother, was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with multiple offenses related to their deaths and disappearance.

“Our evidence shows that both Blake and London are deceased,” Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Braden said their adoptive mother is the person responsible for abusing and ultimately killing the children. He said part of the abuse included starvation.

In connection with the children’s deaths, Avantae Deven was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a death, and one count of kidnapping.

According to the police, Deven attempted to confuse investigators by telling fake stories that made the investigation take longer.

“Initially, she was giving us a story that Blake was possibly at a Buddhist retreat in the mountains,” lead investigator Sgt. Jeff Locklear said.

The investigation, according to Fayetteville police, began in November 2023 when they were called to a residence on Berriedale Drive where Avantae Deven resided with her adopted children regarding a possible mental health crisis.

According to the police, the individual experiencing the crisis claimed to be Blake Deven’s brother and hadn’t seen him in five years. Additionally, he informed the officers that Blake had a broken arm the last time he saw him.

The investigator verified that five adopted children from three different North Carolina counties were living at the residence. They included two girls who are unrelated to the boys or each other, and three biologically related boys.

When the kids were questioned by the police and the Department of Social Services (DSS), they all revealed graphic details about the horrifying abuse they received from their adoptive mother.

The kids claimed they received little to no food and were housed in a tiny, dark room. They informed the police that by writing letters of apology for their actions, they could receive food.

The kids reportedly told police that, on occasion, they were beaten so badly that they required medical attention. During the press conference, a detective stated that they thought Blake had passed away because his body was unable to withstand the beatings and starvation. They said that while they were living at a house on Eichelberger Drive, Deven forced someone to take part in the cremation and disposal of his body after his death.

According to investigators, forensic evidence corroborated the claims of starvation, isolation, and torture.

Investigators learned of London Deven’s death while investigating Blake’s death.

According to the police, during their investigation, they discovered a metal burn barrel that held the bodies of two kids. A boy, aged seven–10, and a teenage girl, aged 15–19. Laboratory analyses verified that the girl’s remains belonged to London Deven.

Based on their interviews with the kids, police concluded that London died from malnourishment, violence, and neglect—exactly the same way that Blake did. The kids claimed that someone was forced to take part in London’s funeral.

They claimed that despite having special needs, London’s adoptive mother never filed an official missing person’s report.

The other set of remains is still being tested for positive identification.

Avantae Deven has been given no bond and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!