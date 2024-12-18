NHTSA: Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Recalls Over 541,000 Tires, Citing ‘Not Enough Traction For Snow Weather Conditions’

A car is driven along a slip road leading to the snow and sleet-covered A34 road a near Chievely, in Berkshire, west of London, on February 1, 2019. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

6:07 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A California-based company that sells tires is now recalling over 541,000 of its replacement winter tires due to a “lack of traction” in the snow, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The company in question, Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Inc., announced that they are currently working on a fix for the issue, which has resulted in over 100 sizes of Fortune Tormenta and Prinx Hicountry replacement tires being recalled.

The company stated that they “do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions,” despite being labeled snow tires, according to the NHTSA.

“As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, ‘New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles,’” the agency revealed.

The tires in question also feature three-peak mountain snowflake symbols, further indicating that they are marketed as winter tires.

Citing documents from the NHTSA, the company claimed that the tires passed European tests, but would most likely not meet the traction standards in the U.S.

The NHTSA noted that the lack of traction in the replacement tires increases the risk of a crash, as winter tires are specifically designed to provide drivers with more control in snowy and icy conditions.

The company added that notification letters are expected to be sent out to owners starting on February 1st of next year.

Individuals with questions can refer to the company’s line at (310) 205-8355, extension: 109.

“Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (PCTNA) is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd, which focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing commercial and consumer tires and is one of the most influential tire enterprises in the world. As a global tire enterprise, Prinx Chengshan continuously innovates new technologies, relying on research and development strength to promote the advancement and optimization of its products. PCTNA is responsible for the exclusive distribution of Prinx and Fortune brand tires in the USA and Canada,” its website states.

