Georgia: Manhunt Underway For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect With AR-15

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:40 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A manhunt is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man with an AR-15 in Coweta County, Georgia.

On Wednesday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol announced that they were searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who led police on a chase and fled the scene after a shooting.

They did not specify what clothes he was wearing or any other physically identifying descriptions.

According to authorities, the pursuit came to an end close to Grantville at South Highway 29 and Calico Loop. The suspect with an AR-15 assault rifle escaped on foot after exiting a vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol reported that the back-and-forth shooting spree wounded a K9 officer. After being airlifted to a hospital, the dog is now having surgery.

The unidentified individual is thought to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the sheriff’s office, and police advise the public to stay inside on lockdown or away from the area, if possible.

“Those in the area are asked to get inside and lock the doors and report any suspicious activity,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an alert to the community.

Students at Glanton Elementary School, which is two miles from the scene of the shooting, have been safely released to their parents and guardians after initially being placed on a delayed release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

