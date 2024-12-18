Hakeem Jeffries Suggests Democrats Will Reject A ‘Clean’ Funding Bill Following Criticism Of Johnson’s Measure

Newly re-elected House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (C) and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) (L) leaves a news conference. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:30 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

After accusing GOP leaders of breaking a pact and threatening a government shutdown, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) hinted on Wednesday that Democrats would oppose any federal spending package that deviates from the bipartisan pact unveiled the day before.

In a succinct statement, Jeffries cautioned Republicans that they will have to “own” the political and economic consequences of any shutdown, highlighting the mounting outcry against the negotiated continuing resolution (CR), including vocal opposition from President-elect Donald Trump.

Under intense pressure from conservatives both inside and outside of Capitol Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is now purportedly contemplating a move to abandon the negotiated CR, switching instead to a “clean” bill that eliminates many of the extra elements that he and Democrats agreed upon, sources say.

This list contains $100 billion in emergency aid for victims of natural catastrophes across the nation, such as those affected by the recent hurricanes, as well as financial assistance for the country’s farmers.

Elon Musk, who is spearheading a cost-cutting initiative under the incoming GOP president, is contributing to the push against the broader package.

Trump and JD Vance, the vice president-elect, also joined that chorus on Wednesday afternoon, calling on Johnson and GOP leaders to sabotage the bipartisan agreement and enact a more streamlined package.

Additionally, they want Republicans to raise the debt ceiling, the Hill reported.

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling,” Trump and Vance said in a joint statement. “Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

Johnson and GOP leaders are rushing to extend government funding before Friday’s shutdown deadline while controlling the outcry from Republicans who have long criticized Johnson for negotiating too easily with Democrats on spending bills.

Given the narrow majorities in the lower chamber, Johnson would have little leeway for defections if House Democrats opposed a “clean” CR. Given that several Republican members have never voted for a CR and would not be willing to do so this month, despite Trump’s encouragement, it could be difficult to get his divided GOP conference together.

However, Democrats are seemingly eager to let GOP leaders deal with any backlash on their own if they decide to forego the bipartisan package in favor of a partisan one.

“They’re in charge,” stated Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern. “They have to figure it out.”

