New Sun Belt Polls Swing In Trump’s Favor

US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:10 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

The Harris honeymoon phase has ended, as new polling revealed on Monday that Trump has a stabilizing lead in key battleground states. There are about six weeks to go until November’s election.

According to the New York Times/Siena College polling numbers, conducted between September 1st through 21st, Trump is now leading in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, flipping the small leads Harris had in Arizona and North Carolina.

If these polling numbers hold up, the acquisition of the three swing states would put Trump at 262 electoral votes, which would mean Trump would only have to flip one other key battleground state of either: Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin to win the race.

Trump was able to maintain a 5-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, clocking in at 50% compared to Harris’s 45%, among likely voters in Arizona. He was also able to maintain a 4-point lead among likely voters in Georgia, winning by margins of 49% to Harris’s 45%, as well as a 2-point lead in North Carolina, 49% to Harris’s 47% among likely voters.

The Arizona flip is particularly stunning, representing a 10% shift from a 5-point lead for Harris, into a 5-point lead for Trump.

The polls depict a common trend of Harris slipping in major battleground states as the manufactured support she received from the Democrat establishment at the Democratic National Convention last month begins to wear off.

The new polling numbers present a major shift in the race as Trump begins to regain momentum after the initial esteem Harris gained from Democrat supporters following Biden’s disastrous exit from the race. Taking North Carolina and Georgia is especially critical for the Trump campaign, the New York Times pollsters noted.

Harris has repeatedly called for a second debate amidst her polling numbers slipping, which Trump has turned down, claiming it’s too late as people are already voting.

On Saturday, Harris stated that she had accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Trump, claiming that he “seems to be looking for an excuse,” to avoid a second debate.

“I accepted an invitation to debate in October, which my opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept,” she stated. “He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before election day.”

Trump responded to the calls for a second debate, arguing that he’s already done two debates, one against Biden, and one against Harris.

“Well I’ve already done two debates, and they, you know, were good, but to do a third one, everybody’s voting now, and it’s very late to be doing a third debate,” Trump added.

