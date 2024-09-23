Boeing Gives ‘Best And Final’ Offer To Striking Workers Who Enter Second Week

Striking Boeing workers and their supporters picket outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington on September 16, 2024. (Photo by YEHYUN KIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:57 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

Boeing increased its wage offer to thousands of striking workers on Monday, offering a 30% general wage increase over four years in what the company called its “best and final” offer as the strike continues for a second week.

Advertisement

The company has also offered to reinstate a performance bonus, increase retirement and double a ratification bonus to $6,000, if the workers accept the new offer by Friday.

However, it’s unclear if the new proposal will satisfy the more than 32,000 Seattle-based Boeing workers who went on strike on September 13th for the first time in 16 years after roundly rejecting the prior offer made by the plane maker.

A union spokesperson for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents the workers who build the plane maker’s best-selling 737 Max jet, was not immediately available for comment.

Additionally, IAM International President Brian Bryant said the workers are “ready to fight this as long as they have to, to get the contract that they deserve.”

Since the strike, Boeing has frozen hiring and began furloughs for thousands of employees to help cut costs. A prolonged strike could cost billions, causing finances to go downward and threatening a downgrade of its credit rating.

Boeing made headlines this year after a door panel detached from a new 737 MAX jet mid-air.

The previous offer by the plane maker offered a 25% raise over four years and a commitment that a new plane would be manufactured in the Seattle area if it were launched in the new four-year agreement.

Furthermore, Boeing has planned for current workers to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis as the strike continues.

CEO Kelly Ortberg is getting the company prepared to weather a prolonged strike that may not be easily resolved given the frustration among workers who want 40% higher and a performance bonus restored.

Meanwhile, Boeing shares increased over 2% on Monday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts





Advertisements below

Share this post!