Colorado: Jury Finds King Soopers Supermarket Shooter Guilty On All Counts 

A man places flowers in the fence at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting outside a King Soopers grocery store on March 24, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the shooting on Monday.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:43 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

A Colorado jury has found the man who fatally shot 10 people at a King Soopers supermarket in 2021 guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder.

On Monday, 25-year-old Ahmad Alissa was found guilty of all 55 charges against him which include 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of assault in the first degree and six counts of possessing a large-capacity magazine.

Alissa’s defense had argued that he was not guilty because he could not distinguish right from wrong when he opened fire. He has since been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

However, the prosecution was able to prove that Alissa showed all the signs of knowing right from wrong in the days leading up to the attack, such as successfully going to work at his job, dropping his brother off at work, and obeying all traffic laws.

On March 22nd, 2021, after getting out of his car, Alissa began randomly shooting in every direction immediately after getting out of his car in a King Soopers store parking lot. He killed most of the victims in just over a minute and surrendered after an officer shot him in the leg.

The victims were Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Denny Stong, 20; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Rikki Olds, 25, and responding Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Alissa had consistently posted on his Facebook page about Islam, kickboxing, and desiring a girlfriend. He is likely to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

