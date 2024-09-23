Democrat Muslim Mayor Of ‘Muslim-Majority’ Michigan City Announces His Trump Endorsement

Ameer Ghalib, the Democratic Arab-American Mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan. (Photo via: Hamtramck.gov)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:16 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

Amer Ghalib, the mayor of the first U.S. city to have all-Muslim city councilmembers, has officially endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump for president.

Ghalib, a Yemeni immigrant and the mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, posted to Facebook to announce his endorsement following a meeting with Trump days before.

“President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles,” Ghalib stated, explaining his endorsement.

“He may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences,” Ghalib continued. “For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Trump later posted the endorsement announcement on Truth Social.

Trump met with the mayor on Tuesday in Flint, Michigan.

“[Trump] knew a lot about me before the meeting,” he stated. “We talked about various topics including the debates, the polls updates, the statistics of votes in Michigan and Wayne County, the Arab American concerns and the Yemeni Americans in particular.”

Ghalib was elected as the first Muslim mayor of Hamtramck in 2021, where voters elected an all-Muslim city county shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s Facebook endorsement received a slew of mixed reactions, to which Ghalib responded: “Thank you all for your support, with all due respect to those who disagree with me.”

Ghalib also released a video discussing the endorsement, saying that Trump had explained to him in detail about how he could help facilitate a ceasefire deal in the Middle East amidst the Israel-Hamas war and the increased rising tensions in the region.

“He assured that his goal is to end the chaos in the Middle East and elsewhere. He doesn’t want wars,” Ghalib stated. “Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

