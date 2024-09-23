Rapper Macklemore Says ‘F*** America’ While On Stage Performing In Seattle

Macklemore performs. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:08 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

During his show in Seattle on Saturday, rapper Macklemore openly encouraged the audience to yell “Fuck America,” seemingly condemning his own country in an attempt to come off as edgy.

The 41-year-old rapper’s real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty.

The festival’s organizers stated that the rapper’s performance of “Hind’s Hall,” his new song that praises anti-Israel protesters on college campuses, raised funds for organizations that “aid people in Gaza” affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He initially gained mainstream popularity after releasing the song “Thrift Shop” (featuring Wanz), which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 back in 2013.

X (Twitter) users posted a video of the event, which showed Macklemore interacting voluntarily with fans who could be heard chanting something, although, in the video, it wasn’t immediately clear what they were chanting until he responded back.

Needless to say, the Grammy winner quickly responded positively to the chants.

“Straight up, say it. I’m not gonna stop you,” Macklemore told his fans. “I’m not gonna stop you.” “Yeah, F*** America,” the rapper said during his “Palestine Will Live Forever” performance that he had advertised on his Facebook page.

After calling the world a “system designed by white supremacy,” he goes on to say that TikTok has allowed student protestors to “see the truth” about the Gaza War.

Macklemore also previously claimed that it is not anti-Semitic to be anti-Zionist after purportedly apologizing in 2014 for donning what critics referred to as an “inappropriate and anti-Semitic” costume.

