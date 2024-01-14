New Hampshire Firefighters Battle Massive Fire After Several Oil Tankers Catch Fire

The Exeter, N.H., Fire Department said crews from several communities were at the scene Saturday. (Exeter Fire Department)

2:50 PM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

New Hampshire officials are examining what caused an oil tanker fire in Epping.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, first responders received the initial call about the fire, resulting in a five-alarm fire response.

On Saturday evening, fire officials in the town of Epping reported that several oil tankers caught fire and firefighters from New Hampshire were tasked with containing the massive blaze.

On Depot Road, firefighters fought against enormous fires originating from three tankers and a tractor-trailer.

The fire began at North Atlantic Services, which is a New Hampshire-based company that offers snow plowing, fuel delivery and landscape services.

The Exeter Fire Department made a statement on social media regarding the fires.

“Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire,” the Exeter Fire Department announced.

The fire department additionally shared videos and images that showed smoke billowing up as crews worked to put it out.

Authorities estimate that the amount of oil that leaked from the trucks was so great that 500 gallons of foam were needed to put out the fire.

According to fire officials, efforts were underway to remove any chemicals that might have leaked into the water.

“We have five vehicles that were involved in a fire,” said Bob Jordan, a member of the Epping Board of Selectmen. “We have a hazmat situation going on. We have a strike force from the state on its way in currently. They’re coming in to basically boom off any runoff water and make sure we contain the scene.”

By 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the fire was able to be extinguished by the crews. Regarding the fire, no injuries were reported.

Authorities additionally stated that there does not seem to be a suspicious reason for the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

