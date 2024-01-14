DA Fani Willis Defends Special Prosecutor During Church Speech After Allegation Of Romantic Relationship

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke at a church service defending the special prosecutor she brought in for the election interference case against former President Donald Trump amid allegations of a romantic relationship between them.

Advertisement

Willis Defended the special prosecutor she brought in for the case involving election meddling against Trump, and made remarks at a church on Sunday morning that seemed to acknowledge for the first time the affair allegations made against her last week.

On Friday, Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to the man Fulton County DA Fani Willis is accused of having an affair with, Nathan J. Wade, asking for his assistance “with their oversight.”

“Based on recent reports, we believe that you possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions and the potential misuse of federal funds,” Jordan wrote.

In August 2023, Willis filed numerous indictments against former President Donald Trump and his associates on charges of attempting to void the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

“Although Ms. Willis has so far refused to cooperate with our oversight of the FCDAO’s coordination with other politically motivated prosecutions, invoices that you submitted for payment by the FCDAO and made public as part of this court filing highlight this collusion,” Jordan wrote.

Wade was one of the people Willis hired to help with her Trump investigation and subsequent indictment.

The DA repeatedly referred to herself as “flawed” and “imperfect” during her speech on Sunday.

Willis also said that she was “a little confused” as to why so many people were questioning the choice to enlist multiple special prosecutors in the case.

She also described Wade as a “great friend” who received the same compensation as others and went into great detail to defend his “impeccable credentials” for the position, implying that the criticism of him was based on race.

“I appointed three special counselors. It’s my right to do. Paid them all the same hourly rate,” Willis said. “They only attack one. I hired one white woman: a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man: brilliant, my friend, and a great lawyer. And I hired one Black man, another superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer.”

Willis never denied or directly addressed the allegations she and Wade had an inappropriate relationship.

During her speech, Willis spoke about the challenges she has faced as the Fulton County District Attorney and the Trump case prosecutor.

She talked about how she felt “lonely,” “isolated,” “backstabbed,” and that she was forced to leave her house due to ongoing threats of death.

Willis read a letter she said she wrote to God this week in which she said felt “unworthy” of the job.

“Lord, even right now, I continue to feel unworthy of the honor,” she said. “A divorced single mom who doesn’t belong to the right social groups. Doesn’t necessarily come from the right family. Doesn’t have the right pedigree. The assignment was just too high for me.”

She continued stating that she and her family members’ lives have been “threatened so regularly, I now think it’s not normal if I don’t have two death threats a week.”

“They call me the N-word more than they call me Fani,” she said. “I thank you for every attack that makes me stronger.”

In August, Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!