Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Trump For President In 2024 Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 25: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:10 PM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

Florida Senator Marco Rubio showed his support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election on the eve of the pivotal Iowa Caucuses.

On Sunday afternoon, Rubio (R-Fla.) announced his support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election a day before the Iowa caucuses. This marks the 23rd senator to endorse the 45th president.

Rubio criticized the Biden administration’s record in a post on X, contending that Trump’s “extraordinary actions” are required to “fix the disaster” of the nation.

“It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!” declared the Florida Republican, who was once a critic of Trump when he ran against him in 2016.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us,” Rubio wrote on X. “I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

With the support of Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who backed Trump in November after pledging to stay out of the race, both senators from Florida are now supporting Trump over the governor of their home state thanks to Rubio’s endorsement.

Rubio showed his support one day before the Iowa caucuses and just hours after North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), who also challenged Trump in 2024, endorsed the former president during a rally in the Hawkeye State in Iowa.

Rubio’s support is a significant win for Trump, particularly as he keeps attempting to outshine Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in the state where they both reside.

