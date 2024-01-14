2 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting Inside Suspected Illegal Speakeasy

(Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Abril Elfi

2:42 PM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

A shooting at an alleged speakeasy in Philadelphia has left two people dead and four injured.

On Sunday, two people were killed and four others were injured by gunfire at a house in north Philadelphia that was reportedly being used as an illegal speakeasy, according to the authorities.

Capt. Christopher Bradshaw stated that police arrived at the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood house just before one in the morning on Sunday.

According to Bradshaw, a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old who had also been shot in the chest and thigh was declared dead at a neighboring hospital.

After being shot in the hand, another 42-year-old man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Bradshaw reported that three additional individuals with wounds thought to have been sustained during the same incident also showed up in private vehicles at nearby hospitals.

According to the officer, the victims included a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, a 28-year-old man who was shot three times in the leg and hip, and a 33-year-old woman who was shot twice in the arm. Everybody was in stable condition.

At least ten shots were fired, according to the police, as one or more individuals appeared to have opened fire from the street into the front door and a window of the building.

Bradshaw stated that no one has been arrested as of yet and that the shooting’s motive is still unknown.

