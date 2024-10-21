New Allegation Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Of Raping 13-Year-Old While Two Other Celebrities Watched

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:59 PM – Monday, October 21, 2024

A new anonymous accuser has made the claim that she was both drugged and raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was only 13-years-old, while two unidentified celebrities watched.

The accuser claims that the incident took place at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in the year 2000, according to a new lawsuit filed on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly dropped off by a friend at the Radio City Music Hall, where she then attempted to get inside by approaching nearby limousine drivers.

“One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy],” according to the lawsuit. “He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty.”

The alleged victim was eventually able to walk into the afterparty, where she “recognized many celebrities,” however, she felt “woozy and lightheaded” after taking sips of just one drink.

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit continues, claiming that Combs, along with “a male and female celebrity,” walked into the room, where one of the unnamed celebrities first raped the girl while Combs and another watched.

“Combs [then] aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party,’” the suit stated.

After the first celebrity was finished assaulting her, the girl claims that Combs stepped up and began raping her as well, while the other two watched. The lawsuit continues, alleging that Combs also later attempted to force the girl into performing oral sex on him, which he stopped after she hit him in the neck.

The girl then allegedly fled the room, “roaming naked through the house.” She claims that she eventually found an exit and got dressed before making her way to a nearby gas station where she “called her father, admitted that she had lied about her whereabouts, and asked him to pick her up.”

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression, which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the suit noted.

Combs’ lawyers responded to the new allegations, asking a Manhattan federal judge to require prosecutors to reveal the name of his accuser in order to prepare a defense.

“This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit,” the lawyers stated.

“This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd,” they continued. “The government is thus forcing him, unfairly, to play a guessing game – one made all the more challenging by the slew of baseless allegations that desperate plaintiffs are lodging at him (for the most part anonymously) in opportunistic civil suits.”

Combs is currently being held in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn following his arrest last month that pertained to a federal indictment filed against him. It alleged that Combs would habitually drug women and then sexually assault them.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’s lawyers continued. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone —adult or minor, man or woman.”

