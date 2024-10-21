Washington: Residential Shooting Leaves 5 Dead With 3 Child Victims Included, Juvenile In Custody

Police gather at the scene in Harlem where two New York City police officers were shot last night after responding to a domestic call on January 22, 2022 in New York City. One of the officers, Jason Rivera, was killed while a second officer is in critical condition. The incident follows a series of high profile shootings in New York City over the past few weeks. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:25 PM – Monday, October 21, 2024

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting in Washington that left five dead, including three children.

Advertisement

On Monday, authorities responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. at a home in Lake Alice Road neighborhood in Fall City, Washington.

The sheriff’s office reported that three children and two adults were killed in the incident. Homicide detectives are currently probing the shooting as being a possible domestic violence event, according to KCSO Public Information Officer Mike Mellis.

“This is a significant event for the neighborhood,” Mellis stated. “And I’d call it a significant event for the region.” “What they found was a mix of injured and deceased persons,” he added, without clarifying their relationship to one another.

A publicly unidentified juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. If a suspect is younger than 18-years-old, their identity is typically not released to the press, as they are still minors.

Brandyn Hull, a spokeswoman from the King County Sheriff’s Office, added that another teenager has been hospitalized as well.

Mellis noted that since they believe it was a domestic violence incident, the KCSO does not think there is any risk to the public. Additionally, he stated that they do not expect any more arrests in relation to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!