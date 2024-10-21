McDonald’s Explains Why They ‘Don’t Have Any Record’ Of Kamala Working There, After She Touted Past Employment

Democratic Presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:23 PM – Monday, October 21, 2024

McDonald’s recently released an internal memo revealing that it does not have any records of Vice President Kamala Harris working at any of its fast food establishments during her time in college, as she has previously claimed a number of times.

A verified memo emailed to McDonald’s franchisees maintained that the company “did not keep records of every position” back in the early 1980s, when Harris allegedly worked there.

“Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ‘80’s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had,” the statement read.

Harris’s claim regarding her previous employment at McDonalds first surfaced during a 2019 rally, alongside fast food workers, where she claimed to previously work at the Central Avenue McDonald’s location in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983.

Harris restated her claim during an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” back in April. Harris told Barrymore that she “did fries” while working at McDonald’s.

Meanwhile, former President Trump decided to poke fun at Harris on Sunday, working the fry cooker at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s location.

“I’ve now worked [at McDonald’s] for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump stated from the drive-thru window, insinuating that she lied about her previous employment history in an attempt to connect with working, middle class voters.

Following Trump’s Sunday McDonald’s shift, Harris was asked again on Monday if she ever worked at McDonald’s, to which she responded, “Did I? I did.” Although Harris has repeatedly claimed that she previously worked at the popular fast-food chain, neither Harris nor her campaign have provided any evidence to corroborate the claim, simply brushing it off.

Additionally, a copy of Kamala’s old resume after college reveals that McDonald’s was never included, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The employees working at the Alameda, California franchise, where Harris allegedly used to work, were also reportedly told to not speak about Harris to any reporters if they wished to keep their jobs, according to The Telegraph.

Despite Harris’s team doubling down on her claims, the campaign still has yet to provide any real evidence.

