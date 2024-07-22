Netanyahu Visits U.S. This Week, Requests In-Person Meeting With Trump

Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:53 PM – Monday, July 22, 2024

Two sources aware of the situation who reached out to Politico said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Bibi) has asked to meet with former President Donald Trump face-to-face while he is in the United States this week.

Advertisement

Bibi will visit Washington, D.C., to meet with senators on Capitol Hill, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, he is also scheduled to address Congress as well.

UPDATE – 5:29 P.M. PST: Biden abruptly canceled the scheduled meeting with Bibi, claiming that he had to “focus on recovering from COVID-19,” according to separate sources who spoke with The New York Post.

Those working under Trump and Netanyahu have recently talked about the potential for in-person meetings between the two leaders, possibly in Florida. According to the sources, Trump has not explicitly rejected the idea of a meeting, but he has also not agreed to one yet.

If the meeting happens, according to one of the sources, it will most likely happen later in the week after Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Thursday.

The sources went on to say that Netanyahu could be trying to increase support from Trump for his policies in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as his battle against Hezbollah on the country’s northern border, if he is able to arrange a meeting with him this week.

Furthermore, it would present Trump with an opportunity to initiate more official correspondence with Netanyahu at a moment when Harris’s campaign is still figuring out how to deal with a prime minister who has been increasingly butting heads with the pro-Palestine Democrat establishment.

This week, officials from the United States and Israel say that they wish to advance negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages who are still held captive by Hamas terrorists.

Delegations from Egypt and Qatar, together with delegations from both Israel and the U.S., were scheduled to meet in the Middle East last week until Israel notified the U.S. that it had chosen not to send a team after all.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!