Former U.S. Rep. Henry Nowak Passes At 89

4:39 PM – Monday, July 22, 2024

Former United States Democrat Representative Henry Nowak has died at 89-years-old.

Erie County Chairman Jeremy Zellner announced the death of Nowak in a post on X (Twitter) on Sunday.

“On a day of great change for Democrats, the WNY community mourns the passing of one of the greatest elected officials we have ever had,” he said. “Congressman Nowak’s legacy lives on through his tireless work in bringing home resources from Washington to help build and shape the community we have today.”

Nowak, who is recognized for having brought almost $1 billion in federal infrastructure aid to Buffalo during the region’s decline from the loss of industry—including the closure of Bethlehem Steel in 1983—was a strong proponent of the development of the waterfront while serving in Congress.

“I sought to match local needs with federal opportunities to help ameliorate these impacts and sustain our quality of life in Western New York,” he said upon announcing his retirement from Congress, The Buffalo News reported. “This has been the most gratifying part of my representation.”

Nowak, who represented western New York from 1975 to 1992, is also the father of state Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak Jr.

