Biden Calls In During Delaware Visit: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:27 PM – Monday, July 22, 2024

President Joe Biden called into the Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters of his campaign on Monday and declared that he “is not going anywhere.”

While Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were visiting the campaign headquarters, the president made the phone call.

This comes after a growing number of politicians and political pundits have recently questioned why Biden has not made any appearances or been seen in public for the last five days.

“We’re still fighting this fight together. I’m not going anywhere,” Biden said on the call. “I will always have your back.”

Biden said on Monday that stepping aside and endorsing his vice president was “the right decision.”

He then outlined his intentions for the next six months of his presidency.

“I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged. I’ve got six months left in my presidency,” he said. “I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can, both foreign policy and domestic policy, keep lowering costs for families, continue to speak out on guns, child care, elder care, prescription drugs and climate.”

Biden also spoke about the war in the Middle East and a possible hostage release deal that is on the table.

“It’s all in jeopardy. We gotta keep working to aim for a reward in Gaza. I’ll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end and Middle East peace and get all those hostages home. I think we’re on the verge of being able to do that,” he said. “I know I’ll be doing whatever Kamala wants me to be doing in addition.”

Biden purportedly stayed on to hear Harris’s remarks to the campaign staff. At one point, she even inquired as to whether he was still listening in on the call, to which he replied that he was.

In an open letter shared on social media platforms on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to step aside from campaigning for re-election, even after claiming for weeks that he would be the 2024 Democrat nominee.

