Netanyahu Gifts Sen. Fetterman A Silver Pager

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with staunchly pro-Israel Sen, John Fetterman (D-PA) after delivering a controversial address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC, July 24, 2024. (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor and James Meyers

12:57 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given Senator John Fetterman a silver pager.

Advertisement

The two met in the prime minister’s office on Wednesday. There, Netanyahu praised Fetterman for his work to strengthen the United States – Israel relationship.

Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of Israel since Hamas attacked them, notably attending Netanyahu’s address to Congress last year despite multiple Democrats boycotting the event.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker was honored to receive the silver pager, saying when the pager attack story broke it was awesome.

In February, Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a “golden pager” art piece.

In September, hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists were injured in Lebanon after their handheld pagers “exploded” during two separate events.

Israel has since claimed responsibility for the pager attacks.

“The pager operation and the elimination of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the defense establishment and those responsible for them in the political echelon,” Netanyahu reportedly said according to The Times of Israel.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!