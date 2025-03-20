Michigan Police: Hospital Employee Shot Co-Worker In ‘Targeted Attack’ Outside Building, Victim In Stable Condition

(L) Troy Police Department Chief Josh Jones. (Photo via: Troy Police Department) / (R) Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. (Photo via: troymi.gov)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:18 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

In a “targeted attack,” a hospital employee in Troy, Michigan, reportedly shot a coworker several times on Thursday at the facility — according to Troy authorities, who held a press briefing. The suspect has now been arrested.

Advertisement

The abrupt shooting also prompted the hospital, with at least 5,900 hospital staff and hundreds of patients, to go on lockdown soon after.

According to Troy Police Department Lt. Ben Hancock, the suspect shot a handgun five times outside Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, striking the employee twice in the arm. Hancock noted that the victim’s car was also hit.

The victim, a Troy resident who is 25 years old, is still alive and now in stable condition.

At a press conference on Thursday, Troy Police Department Chief Josh Jones vaguely stated that the victim and suspect were friends who had a falling out at some point recently. “The victim was able to identify the suspect. So that’s how we were able to narrow that down,” Hancock continued.

“The suspect was taken into custody at a residence in Troy after he fled the scene, police said. After he was contacted by phone, the suspect walked out and surrendered without incident, police said,” as reported by ABC News.

The arrested suspect’s identity has not been made public by authorities.

However, some Michigan-based news X accounts claim that the suspect is a Serbian man named Robert Paljusevic, a diagnostic radiologist and molecular image worker at the hospital. Nevertheless, this information has not been confirmed by police and is merely hearsay.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 7 a.m. local time, and the suspect was apprehended a few hours later.

“One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly,” Corewell Health told the press.

A lockdown was imposed on the facility immediately “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Corewell Health. Nevertheless, the hospital is now returning to its regular operations.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!