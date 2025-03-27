NATO ‘Corrects’ Statement On 4 Missing U.S. Soldiers After Secy. General Suggested They Died During Exercises In Lithuania

(Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:23 PM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

On Wednesday, NATO “clarified” previous remarks made by Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after he announced that four U.S. Army soldiers were killed in NATO training exercises in Lithuania. The U.S. Army never confirmed the secretary general’s initial announcement.

Advertisement

“The search is ongoing,” NATO said in a corrected statement posted on X. “We regret any confusion about remarks @SecGenNATO delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports & was not confirming the fate of the missing, which is still unknown.”

The U.S. Army had stated that the Hercules armored vehicle carrying the four soldiers had been found submerged in a body of water while they were conducting exercises. As of Wednesday, recovery efforts were still underway by the U.S. Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces, as well as civilian agencies.

The Lithuanian army also previously announced that there was currently “no evidence or information confirming the death of the troops”.

All four soldiers, from 1st Brigade — 3rd Infantry Division, based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, were reportedly carrying out NATO exercises at the time when they went “missing.”

During a trip to Warsaw, Poland, Rutte first told reporters that he was briefed on the alleged deaths of the four soldiers while he was giving a lecture — giving his condolences to the soldiers’ families.

“This is still early news so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones,” Rutte said in Warsaw.

Lithuanian and foreign troops utilized air force helicopters to search for the missing soldiers, and they were helped by state border guard agents.

“I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian armed forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” stated Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, the V Corps commander.

The Baltic region nation hosts over 1,000 American troops on a rotational basis to allow them to perform joint exercises.

It is somewhat unclear whether the search efforts have come to a halt, or if the groups are still searching for the four missing soldiers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!