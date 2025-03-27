Bill Gates: AI Will Replace Doctors And Teachers Within A Decade, Humans Won’t Be Needed ‘For Most Things’

ill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, takes part in a discussion on improving the availability of vaccines for children at an event organised by the NGO Save the Children, in Berlin on October 14, 2024. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Bill Gates, the controversial Microsoft co-founder, has predicted that future advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly reduce humanity’s role in various traditional roles, like medicine and education.

During a recent interview with host Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Gates described a future where humans are no longer necessary “for most things” — claiming that AI tech will readily perform tasks that currently require specialized human skills.

According to Gates, expertise in fields like medicine and education remains scarce, as these disciplines rely heavily on the proficiency of exceptional doctors and outstanding educators. He further claimed that over the next decade, “great medical advice [and] great tutoring” will become both free and commonplace.

In a chat with Arthur Brooks, a PhD social scientist and Harvard professor known for his “happiness” research, Gates elaborated on his vision of a new era that he referred to as “free intelligence.”

He predicted that AI technology will progressively pervade daily life, changing fields ranging from healthcare and diagnosis to all levels of education — with AI “tutors” becoming widely available.

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates told Brooks.

Despite acknowledging potential disruptions, Gates was still confident about AI’s positive contributions, which include medical advances, climate solutions, and ubiquitous education. Additionally, Gates emphasized that he believes certain behaviors will always be human-specific.

“There will be some things we reserve for ourselves,” Gates told Fallon, citing entertainment activities as examples.

“But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems.”

Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in 2000, but continued to work at the company in a different capacity, eventually transitioning to a part-time role in June 2008 to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates was also divorced by his wife, Melinda, in 2021 after 27 years of marriage — following the media-frenzied revelation that her husband had close ties with the now-deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Mr. Gates, in turn, praised Mr. Epstein’s charm and intelligence. Emailing colleagues the next day, he said: ‘A very attractive Swedish woman and her daughter dropped by and I ended up staying there quite late.’ Mr. Gates soon saw Mr. Epstein again. At a TED conference in Long Beach, Calif., attendees spotted the two men engaged in private conversation. Later that spring, on May 3, 2011, Mr. Gates again visited Mr. Epstein at his New York mansion, according to emails about the meeting and a photograph reviewed by The Times,” The New York Times reported.

