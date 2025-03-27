North Korea Deploys Over 3K More Troops To Support Russia In Ongoing War

In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (L) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:52 PM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

North Korea sent more than 3,000 soldiers to Russia in January and February, South Korea’s military announced on Thursday this week.

Advertisement

The latest announcement comes as Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenk stated that a visit by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to Russia is currently being prepared — according to state media outlet TASS.

An estimated 11,000 troops from North Korea have been sent to Russia so far, South Korea’s joint chief of staff noted.

Additionally, North Korea has sent a “significant amount” of short-range ballistic missiles, and about “220 pieces of 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzers and 240-millimeter multiple rocket launchers,” South Korea said.

North Korea’s contributions are also “expected to increase, according to the situation,” a military spokesperson added.

According to Seoul, nearly 4,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured so far in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service previously said that the North Korean casualties were due to troops’ likely struggles in adapting to drones and other elements of modern warfare. North Korean troops are further disadvantaged by the crude tactics of their Russian commanders — who have sent them into “assault campaigns” without providing rear-fire support, South Korea’s spy agency told U.S. lawmakers in January.

However, Ukrainian military and intelligence officials have highlighted how the North Korean troops are gaining crucial military experience — leading to fears of future advancement for Russia.

Furthermore, the most recent fleet of troops also comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly expressed his support of Russia in its ongoing war.

Although North Korea remains less acquainted than other global powers with cutting-edge technologies shaping modern day warfare, Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of advanced AI-powered attack drones this week — according to the state-run news agency KCNA.

North Korea government officials have also emphasized their commitment to aligning with the evolution of modern combat strategies, “keeping with the trend.” Additionally, South Korea reported this week that North Korea had unveiled a new “reconnaissance drone,” with many pondering if the new addition could be a gift from Russia.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that he believes Russia wants to end the multi-year war, but “it could be [that] they’re dragging their feet.”

The White House announced on Tuesday that Trump officials were able to negotiate an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!