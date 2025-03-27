Nevada: Man Charged In ‘Molotov Cocktail Attack’ On Teslas In Vegas

(Photo via: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:44 PM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

A 36-year-old man in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged in connection to a Molotov cocktail attack that torched several Teslas at a dealership last week.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Paul Hyon Kim, 36, after he allegedly set at least five Tesla cars on fire on March 18th — at a local Tesla Collision Center.

According to police records, he has now been charged with multiple crimes following the incident — ranging from destruction of property, arson, and possessing an incendiary device. “Incendiary” means capable of causing fire, or tending to stir up strife or rebellion. It can also refer to weapons designed to start fires.

Spencer Evans, the FBI agent-in-charge of the bureau’s Las Vegas branch, told reporters that Kim will also be facing federal charges as well.

“There’s nothing courageous or noble about firebombing private property and terrorizing your local community,” Evans stated. “The self-righteous mob that’s cheering you on today to commit acts of violence on their behalf will leave you high and dry and forget about you tomorrow. And at the end of the day, you and you alone will be held responsible and face the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence.”

According to police, Kim arrived near the scene in a black Hyundai Elantra, before walking over to the Tesla show room. He then purportedly “concealed his face” with gloves and black clothing — Fox News reported.

Police claim that he also used a rifle to “damage” surveillance cameras.

The word “Resist” was spray-painted over the Tesla center’s front doors by Kim, and officers told the media that they discovered an unlit Molotov cocktail in one of the automobiles — presuming that Kim placed it inside.

According to authorities, Kim’s DNA matched samples taken at the scene of the attack.

Las Vegas investigators later searched two vehicles that were linked to Kim and his residence, discovering numerous weapons — which included “rifles, shotguns, handguns, gun parts, and ammo.”

This is one of the most recent cases of civilians-turned-criminals after damaging private property, amongst other crimes, in protest of Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk ‘s work in the Trump administration. Other attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and factories have been reported in recent weeks as well.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, who goes by the name “Allison Tesla,” was taken into custody in connection to a February 19th shooting and firebombing of a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. Lansky was arrested after throwing around eight Molotov cocktails at the Tesla location, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) has since accused Lansky of unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device.

