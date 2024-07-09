Musk: Voting System Designed To Make Fraud Impossible To Prove

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk says that America’s voting system is designed to make it impossible to prove voter fraud.

In a post on Monday, Musk said mail-in ballots and drop boxes should not be allowed.

He said cameras at in-person voting stations would at-least prevent large scale fraud because it allows the number of ballots cast to be compared to how many voters physically showed up.

Musk linked a post from Wall Street Apes, it detailed the reason they believe the 2024 election will be the most rigged in history.

This focuses primary on illegal immigrants voting without proving citizenship.

