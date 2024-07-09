Model And Rapper Amber Rose Says She Will Be Speaking At RNC Next Week

U.S. model Amber Rose arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:24 PM – Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Rapper and model Amber Rose, who previously dated artist Ye (Kanye West), has announced that she will be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

“It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” the How to Be a Bad Bitch author, whose full name is Amber Rose Levonchuck, wrote to her 3.5 million followers on X on Monday.

However, her announced future appearance and speech were criticized by some notable GOP commentators, as they claimed Rose’s previous feminist and pro-LGBTQ campaign “Slut Walk” makes her a “bad influence” for young girls and a terrible representative of the Republican Party and Trump campaign.

The Amber Rose “Slut Walk” Instagram profile bio reads: “Empowering women & LGBTQ+ community while ending sexual and social injustice, derogatory labeling & gender inequality [rose emoji].”

Nonetheless, Rose has pushed back on these criticisms and seems delighted to have been invited to the GOP event.

(Photo via: @amberrose public Instagram profile)

“Amber started her modeling career at 19. She quickly gained attention in the fashion world. As a result, she appeared in numerous music videos, fashion campaigns, and magazines like Complex, FHM, and Maxim,” according to HotNewHipHop.com

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the 2024 campaign of former President Trump unveiled their convention schedule earlier on Monday. They stated that although the event would “highlight Republican leaders, supporters, industry leaders, and pop culture icons,” the “real stars of the convention are everyday Americans.”

Rose, the 40-year-old music video vixen and entertainer has been an open supporter of Trump in recent months.

Rose wore a red hat with the pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” slogan, “MAGA,” and a gold necklace with a large pendant of the former president’s head in a June music video that was released to the public.

