New Poll Now Claims VP Harris Or Hillary Clinton Have Best Chances To Beat Trump

L| Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) (Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images) R| Former Secretary of State Hillary (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:08 PM – Tuesday, July 9, 2024

A new Democrat poll has revealed that Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris have the best chances of beating former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

According to Politico, a recent Bendixen & Amandi poll shows that survey voters chose Clinton over Trump 43% to 41%, and Harris now allegedly leads the former president 42% to 41%.

The survey also claimed that President Joe Biden is now trailing Trump by only one point (43% to 42%), which was conducted in the wake of Biden’s poor performance against Trump in the first June 27th debate.

Additionally, the survey found that, among likely voters who watched the debate:

29% say Biden has the mental capacity and physical stamina to serve another four-year term, while 61% say he does not.

33% say he should continue as the Democrat Party’s nominee, and 52% say he should not.

And 50% of Democrat voters say Biden should continue as the party’s presidential nominee.

Even though Biden has received many calls to step down, especially after his debate performance, the president has insisted on staying in the race.

Fernand Amandi, the veteran Miami-based pollster whose firm advised former President Barack Obama in his two presidential campaigns, spoke with left-wing outlet Politico, stating that even though voters are concerned with Biden’s ability to run the country, “[they are] still not enough concerns where it has made the race a blowout for Trump.”

The Bendixen & Amandi poll also tested other potential Democrat tickets and claimed that a Clinton-Harris ticket beats Trump 43% to 40%, marking a 4-point advantage over Biden-Harris.

The poll also shows Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) trailing Trump 40% to 37% and Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) at 36%.

The survey by Bendixen & Amandi, which was conducted in both English and Spanish, said that 1,000 likely voters took part in the poll from July 2nd to 6th. Its margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!