Musk Sells X To Own Company, xAI, In $33B All-Stock Deal

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:18 PM – Saturday, March 29, 2025

Elon Musk has announced that he sold social media platform X to his xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33 billion all-stock deal.

On Friday, Musk made a post on X, stating that the move will “unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.”

“Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world,” he wrote. “X is the digital town square where more than 600 million active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth.” Musk went on to state that xAI was valued at $80 billion, and X at “$45B less $12B debt.”

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined,” he explained. “The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino supported the move, reposting Musk’s announcement and adding, “The future could not be brighter.”

It’s not clear if the move will change anything for X users.

