Richard Chamberlain, ‘Dr. Kildare’ And ‘Shogun’ Star, Dies At 90

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:30 AM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

Richard Chamberlain, the actor known for his roles in “The Thorn Birds” and “Shogun,” has died at 90-years-old.

His publicist Harlan Boll confirmed his death to Variety, stating that Chamberlain passed away Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii of complications after having a stroke.

Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, also released a statement regarding his passing.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Rabbett said. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us.”

“How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul,” the statement continued. “Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain co-founded a Los Angeles-based theater group and began appearing in film and television in 1960.

One of his most prominent roles was his leading role in the NBC medical drama series “Dr. Kildare,” which ran from 1961 to 1966.

During the 1980s, Chamberlain also appeared in “Shogun,” “The Thorn Birds” and “Centennial” and became known for his role as the “King of Miniseries.”

Chamberlain also enjoyed roles in films like “The Three Musketeers” trilogy and “King Solomon’s Mines” and its sequel “Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold.” He was also the first actor to play Jason Bourne in the TV film “The Bourne Identity.”

Additionally, he also worked in stage productions such as “Blithe Spirit,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and “Scrooge: The Musical,” and had a brief recording artist career with soundtracks from his acting projects.

Chamberlain later had a recurring part in the ABC series “Brothers & Sisters” and a supporting role in the film “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

His final television appearance was in an episode of the 2017 reboot of “Twin Peaks.”

