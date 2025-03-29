Gavin Newsom: Democrat Party Brand Is Too ‘Toxic’ And ‘Judgmental’ 

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:18 PM – Saturday, March 29, 2025

Gavin Newsom has taken a swing at his own party, calling Democrats too “toxic” and “judgmental.”

During an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Newsom (D-Calif.) said that “the Democratic brand is toxic right now,” citing the party’s dismal approval ratings..

“It’s one thing to make noise, but you also have to make sense,” Newsom said.

The governor paused to say he loves his party, but “we’ve lost our way” and he wants people to know he hears it.

“I think with this podcast, and having the opportunity to dialogue with people I disagree with, it’s an opportunity to try to find common ground and not take cheap shots,” he said.

In the interview Friday, Newsom pointed to Democrats’ leaning on “cancel culture” and other personal attacks as a possible reason for the dip.

“I think its important Democrats — we tend to be a little bit more judgmental than we should be,” he said.

“Democrats need to own up to that,” he said. “They’ve got to mature.”

A recent NBC poll found that only 27% of people polled had a favorable opinion of the Democrat party.

Another survey, released by CNN, found 54% of respondents had a negative opinion of the party, while just 29 percent said the opposite.

