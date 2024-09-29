Multiple Dead After Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

Spectators wait to see a second attempt at flying a replica of the 1903 Wright Flyer after an unsuccessful first attempt marking the Wright brother’s historic first flight during Centennial celebrations at the Wright Brothers National Memorial December 17, 2003 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. The reenactment marked the finale of the six-day celebration. (Photo by Corey Lowenstein-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:46 AM – Sunday, September 29, 2024

Multiple people have died following a single-engine plane crash at the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

On Saturday, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release that the crash occurred at 5:00 p.m. in a wooded area at the airport.

“Eyewitnesses reported that the airplane was attempting to land at the airport,” according to NPS. “Following the crash, a fire ensued that caused the airplane to burn.”

The airplane caught fire after the crash and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments helped put it out.

NPS also said that the airport will be closed until further notice, adding that the Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday.

Even though it was unclear how many people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, NPS confirmed “multiple passenger fatalities.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

