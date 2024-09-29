Multiple Dead After Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
8:46 AM – Sunday, September 29, 2024
Multiple people have died following a single-engine plane crash at the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
On Saturday, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release that the crash occurred at 5:00 p.m. in a wooded area at the airport.
“Eyewitnesses reported that the airplane was attempting to land at the airport,” according to NPS. “Following the crash, a fire ensued that caused the airplane to burn.”
The airplane caught fire after the crash and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments helped put it out.
NPS also said that the airport will be closed until further notice, adding that the Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday.
Even though it was unclear how many people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, NPS confirmed “multiple passenger fatalities.”
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
