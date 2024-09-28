Former Cal Poly Track And Field Star Dies At 23

Police tape surrounds the area near a home that exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on December 4 and rocked a neighborhood with a powerful blast, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:04 PM – Saturday, September 28, 2024

A former California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) track and field star has died at just 23, three months after graduating with a master’s degree.

The university announced the death of 23-year-old Shelby Daniele on Friday on the school’s Track and Field team’s Instagram.

A cause of death was not revealed.

“Cal Poly Athletics was deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Cal Poly student-athlete Shelby Daniele,” the school’s Track and Field team shared on Instagram on Friday.

“Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years, the school said. “She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain and is a school record holder, but more importantly she was an incredible teammate and leader. She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many.

“Shelby was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in the Cal Poly community. Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” the school concluded.

Daniele excelled on the California Polytechnic State University track and field team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 2023 and went on to get her master’s degree in June of 2024.

The sprinter played five seasons for the Mustangs, from 2020 to 2024.

At 24.69 seconds, Daniele holds the Mustangs program record for the fastest indoor 200-meter run.

With a time of 11.58, she is also the second fastest female in school history in both the indoor 60 and 100 meters.

She also finished second at the Big West Championships in 2024 in the 200 meters.

On Friday, Daniele’s family held a candlelight memorial service for her at Buchanan High School.

