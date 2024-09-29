Former Florida Congressional Candidate Charged After Threatening To Kill Opponent Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Justice Department

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Sunday, September 29, 2024

A former Republican congressional candidate has been charged after allegations of threatening to kill his political opponent in 2021.

Advertisement

William Braddock has been accused of making the alleged threats on June 8th, 2021, which include threatening to “call up [his] Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to take out his rival, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

Prosecutors stated that the Republican candidate had been caught on audio calling Luna a “dead squirrel” and “a f—ing speed bump in the road.”

A conservative activist had recorded Braddock where he can be heard making threats against Luna.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” he was heard saying in the audio, which was reported by Politico.

“That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f—ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

Braddock then went on to deny making any threats and insisted that the audio may have been altered. A judge later green-lit a restraining order against him.

After leaving the U.S., Braddock went to the Philippines and was eventually extradited there. The Justice Department said that he was charged with one count of interstate transmission of a true threat to injure another person.

On Thursday, he appeared in a federal court in Los Angeles.

After winning the election, Luna was sworn into Congress for the first time in January 2023.

Luna disclosed earlier this month that a “very serious shooting threat” was received by her office. She was vague about the specifics of the threat due to an ongoing investigation into it by law enforcement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!