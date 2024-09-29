‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Drake Hogestyn Dead At 70

Actor Drake Hogestyn attends the Days Of Our Lives’ 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:12 PM – Sunday, September 29, 2024

“Days Of Our Lives” star Drake Hogestyn, has died after fighting a battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Saturday, the show announced that Hogestyn, who played John Black on the hit soap opera for nearly 40 years, “passed away peacefully” surrounded by loved ones, just one day before his 71st birthday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement read. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.”

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” they continued.

Soap Opera Digest reported that while playing collegiate baseball at the University of South Florida, he double majored in applied sciences and microbiology.

Hogestyn intended to become an oral surgeon, but he got selected in the last round of the 1976 MLB Draft for Cardinals and Yankees instead. He participated in the organization’s minor league system up until his career was cut short by injuries.

After being chosen for Columbia Pictures’ acting training program, he relocated to Los Angeles.

On the show, the actor was chosen to play the role of John Black, a secret agent, private eye, and mysterious police officer. For 38 years, Hogestyn starred in the popular soap opera, appearing in over 4,200 episodes.

Other credits include “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” a guest role in “Criminal Minds” and acting in the Hallmark holiday movie “Christmas Tree Lane.”

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Post, his four children Whitney, Alexandra, Rachael, and Ben, and seven grandchildren.

