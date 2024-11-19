MTG Threatens To Expose Sexual Assault Claims Against Other Congressmen If Gaetz Report Drops

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Republicans are projecting unity as they look to the upcoming 119th session of Congress which will give President-elect Donald Trump full control as Republicans have won control of both the House and the Senate. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:50 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) has issued a stern warning to her Republican colleagues targeting Matt Gaetz.

Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that if the House Ethics Committee publishes their “highly damaging” report on Gaetz, then she will reveal “sexual harassment and assault claims” against her fellow Republican colleagues as well.

On Tuesday, Greene (R-Ga.) took to X (Twitter), stating that if they are going to release reports into Gaetz, then she will do the same, bringing to light similar full disclosures of what she claimed were multiple reports of assault and sexual harassment filed against other Republican Congress members.

“For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see,” Taylor Greene wrote.

“Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed, all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money, the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight,” she said. “I’ll make sure we do.”

Gaetz was a Florida Representative until he gave up his seat after being appointed as attorney general in Donald Trump’s new cabinet.

When he resigned, Gaetz’s ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation was highlighted once more among a slew of mainstream media articles regarding allegations that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

In the report, Gaetz is accused of paying two women, including one 17-year-old, for sex in 2017. It also states that he allegedly took drugs, including ecstasy.

The allegations formed part of a two-year criminal investigation – which were subsequently dropped without charges by the FBI.

The two women in the report have testified to having allegedly witnessed Gaetz’s behavior.

