Los Angeles To Become ‘Sanctuary’ City

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stands at an encampment during an Inside Safe operation on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously passed a “sanctuary city” ordinance in order to “protect” illegal migrants from being deported.

On Tuesday, the council passed the ordinance on a 13-0 vote, which L.A. officials claim will codify the protection of migrants in municipal law.

The vote follows President-elect Donald Trump’s recent vow to authorize the U.S. military or National Guard to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants as soon as he’s back in the White House.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Nithya Raman, who hails from India, had a few words to say in regards to Trump’s promise.

“Immigrants make up the very fabric of Los Angeles, and they deserve to feel safe and protected in the city they call home, no matter who is in power,” said Raman, whose family moved to the U.S. from India when she was six years old.

“I am who I am today because of immigrants—people like my parents, extended family, and the community who raised me,” said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. “The same is true for Los Angeles, a city built on the dreams and labor of generations of immigrants. We will not allow hateful rhetoric or destructive policies to tear families apart or dim the light of their contributions.” Today, we declare to the nation that Los Angeles thrives because of immigrants, and we are better because of their work and contributions.”

Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, is home to an estimated 951,000 illegal immigrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute. However, some have disputed this number and believe that it is much higher.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders in Los Angeles condemned Tuesday’s vote, labeling it as misguided.

“So-called ‘sanctuary’ cities and states sound warm and fuzzy, but the protections they offer aren’t for abuelas getting ice cream, they’re for people who’ve entered the country illegally and committed additional crimes,” said Roxanne Hodge, communications director for the Republican Party of Los Angeles County. “Whether drunk driving, robbery, sexual violence, assault or murder, none of those should go unpunished. Perpetrators should definitely not be protected by the largesse taken from hard-working taxpayers.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved a “sanctuary city” resolution on Monday, coinciding with the City Council vote. The resolution directs LAUSD teachers and staff to receive training on how to respond if contacted by federal immigration officials.

On Monday, President-elect Trump recirculated a social media post implying that his administration would declare illegal immigration a national emergency while utilizing military resources to deport those who are here illegally.

While running for president, Trump promised deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th-century law that allows for the summary detention and removal of any foreign national over the age of 14 who comes from a country at war with the U.S.

