Trump Attends SpaceX Starship’s Latest Launch Alongside GOP Allies

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) and guests including Donald Trump Jr. (2nd from left), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) at a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.

President-elect Donald Trump attended SpaceX’s latest test flight launch, surrounded by a posse of Trump supporters and incoming cabinet members in his administration.

At 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket in its most recent test flight.

However, the company failed to capture its booster after takeoff. Following a previous run that resulted in a successful catch, SpaceX was hoping to do it again, but after analyzing the flight data, the company decided to make a water landing instead.

With new improvements to the booster’s propulsion systems aimed for a smoother and faster capture using the launchpad’s “Mechazilla” claws, today’s flight still represents SpaceX’s fastest turnaround yet.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, President-elect Donald Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and more of the MAGA posse attended the celebration at SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX captured a rocket booster on its Texas launchpad during its fifth test last month as it made its way back to Earth. On X, CEO Elon Musk wrote that a significant “step towards making life multiplanetary was made today.”

This time around, the Starship made a flawless “flip” landing that stretched the vessel to its limit after successfully flying across the world to the Indian Ocean.



Starship’s systems managed to withstand the strain as it flew at supersonic speeds above the clouds, maintaining the craft’s stability until a last-minute rocket restart managed to flip it vertically. Despite the turbulent landing, the craft landed intact after splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Musk has become one of the president-elect’s most devoted supporters, contributing millions to a pro-Trump super PAC that supported initiatives to increase election turnout. He has also been seen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida consistently since Election Day.

Musk laid out specific goals for the test launch of Starship and its Super Heavy booster. He wanted to see the restart of the ship’s Raptor engines in space, which will be necessary for Starship to be a reusable vessel for SpaceX. The test must also see a steeper angle for re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. Lastly, the founder wanted to see a “faster/harder” Super Heavy booster catch.

“Successful ocean landing of Starship! We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower,” Musk posted on X.

