Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Miss Universe 2024

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (C) from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

2:56 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Fans of the renowned, worldwide pageant competition are praising the fact that the newly crowned winner is a biological woman, after the organization’s previous decision allowed transgender women to compete.

On Saturday, a Danish model was crowned as the new 2024 Miss Universe.



21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, an animal rights activist who works in the diamond business, was declared the winner in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.

In a more conventional competition than 2023, which highlighted plus-size, older, and transgender contestants, the Danish model defeated 120 other competitors to take home the crown.

Many fans were expecting another year of breaking the competition’s traditional norms after Thai media magnate Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, bought out the pageant.

Social media users chimed in and commented on the new winner.

“But let’s not overlook the reality here. Beauty pageants were once a celebration of grace, poise, and, yes, natural femininity. Yet, today, it seems the mere notion of a healthy, traditionally beautiful woman embracing this role has become some kind of cultural shockwave. It’s a strange world when the standard becomes the exception, you know?” one user commented on X.

Rather, a biological woman was declared the winner, and confused supporters gloated mockingly on the internet.

“Yes an actual White biological female won the pageant – the World is healing,” one user posted on X (Twitter). “Oh look! A woman won Miss Universe this year!” another X user posted.

Elon Musk, X owner and the CEO of Tesla, even made fun of the pageant by sharing a meme without a caption.

“Breaking: internet stunned after an attractive biological female human of healthy weight wins Miss Universe pageant,” the meme states.

In an effort to encourage “social inclusion,” the pageant changed its rules last year, eliminating the age restriction and facilitating participation by women from unconventional backgrounds. Former Miss Universe champions even resigned their titles in protest of the action, which caused a huge outcry.

In 2018, Angela Ponce of Spain became the first transgender contestant in the Miss Universe pageant.

Meanwhile, scornful left-wing commentators who refrained from speaking on the fact that she’s a biological woman, still scolded the competition’s judges for choosing Theilvig, claiming that the decision exemplifies an underlying “fascist,” “racist,” and “neo-Nazi preference,” since this year’s winner is a blue-eyed, blonde, White girl.

Many have even claimed that the judges’ decision to pick Theilvig shows that the panel’s vision of beauty ideals is outdated and more reminiscent of beauty standards in the 1950’s.

