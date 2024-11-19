AOC Criticized For Claiming Pro-Israel Lobby Group Caused Democrats To Lose 2024 Elections

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to reporters as she arrives for a vote series at the U.S. Capitol on September 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:48 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

“Squad” member and far-left Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is now blaming the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for Democrats’ Election Day losses, triggering a firestorm from critics who say she would rather blame Jews than second guess her party’s own policies.

“If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC,” the Squad member posted on X.

The chaos was prompted by a comment from Bernie Sanders’ adviser, Jeremy Slevin, who noted that Democrats need to have a reckoning over their ties to corporate and industry lobbies, which he believes have “too much influence” over the Democrat Party.

However, X users were quick to call out Ocasio-Cortez’s post, maintaining that the bipartisan pro-Israel group is important and that AOC was falling into an anti-Semitic conversation yet again in order to shift blame from Democrat policies.

“Every former Democrat I know is more concerned about the wildly unpopular agenda of the Teachers’ Union that closed our schools, masked our kids, lowers rigor, standards and accountability while teaching an ahistorical, hateful version of America, but go on with your Jew hating,” posted NYC education council member Maud Maron.

Meanwhile, other users pointed out the irony in the squad member’s critique of AIPAC, which typically helps Democrat candidates’ popularity grow.

“AIPAC has raised more money for Democrats than AOC has,” responded Ethan Fine. “She has a weird obsession with Jews… always talking about AIPAC and Jews controlling Congress.” “Why hasn’t she called out other advocacy groups? Why is she obsessed with Jews?” he added. “Most of the candidates supported by AIPAC are Democrats,” Jewish writer Joel Petlin commented. “But AOC doesn’t want you to know that important fact because it would obscure her Anti-Semitic theory.”

AOC’s assertion that U.S. support for Israel is declining is untrue, according to recent polls.

A Harvard-Harris poll from October found that a staggering 81% of Americans support Israel over Hamas. Among Democrats, 76% say that they back Israel as well.

AIPAC lists their priorities as strengthening U.S.-Israeli relations, combatting terrorism, promoting peace, opposing anti-Israel discrimination, and countering Iran’s nuclear aggression.

Soon after, the group responded quickly to AOC on X on Sunday night, countering the Democrat with a “fact check” on what Democrat voters believe is popular, attaching the winning results of AIPAC-backed candidates in Democrat primaries.

