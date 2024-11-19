Pittsburgh Jew Students And Leaders Investigated After SJP Complaint

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:33 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

For more than a year, Jewish students have been harassed on college campuses. Groups like ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ have been allowed to go unchecked. Just recently, Betar, a Jewish organization fighting Jew hate, made a satirical post addressing SJP- Pittsburgh. That post was reported as a threat and now Jewish students and leaders are being investigated by law enforcement.  America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Ross Glick, executive director of Betar U.S. about what is going on.

