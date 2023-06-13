MTG introduces measure to defund special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:34 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday that she will propose legislation to defund special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations against former President Donald Trump.

“Today, I’d like to announce that I’m writing an appropriations rider to defund Jack Smith, special counsel, his office and the investigation,” Greene said on the House floor. “This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Trump pleaded “not guilty” on Tuesday in Miami on 37 counts, stemming from his alleged mishandling of confidential White House documents. Smith argued in the 49-page charge against Trump that the former president inappropriately retained confidential records after leaving office.

“We cannot allow the government to be weaponized for political purposes. I’d also like to ask all of my colleagues to join me in this effort. We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government, especially in light that we know that there are others who are guilty of true crimes,” Greene asserted.

“Never forget that former Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton had classified documents on Anthony Wiener’s laptop, who was convicted of sending – sexting – a minor inappropriate pictures. This is not how classified documents should be handled. There should have been an investigation done into that,” she continued.

The Georgia representative then brought up Biden’s secret document controversy as well, insinuating that there is a double standard in the Justice Department’s treatment of Trump’s document case vs Biden’s. The DOJ has consistently attempted to take down Trump, whereas their alleged efforts in investigating Hunter and Joe Biden still moves at a snail’s pace.

“Don’t forget Joe Biden’s documents that are sitting in his garage next to his Corvette where the door opens and closes. America sees this for exactly what it is and we will not allow it to stand,” she said.

Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said on Sunday that the “Holman Rule,” which permits Congress to change appropriations legislation that targets specific programs or persons, should be invoked.

“Congress can and should hold the Biden DOJ accountable by defunding their efforts during the appropriations process, executing the Holman Rule to remove and defund corrupt officials, and conducting oversight on its baseless investigations,” Biggs tweeted.

