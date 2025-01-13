MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Handed Full-Time Gig Again, Covering Trump’s ‘First 100 Days’ In Office

Rachel Maddow is seen in conversation with David Remnick during the The 2024 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:45 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

MSNBC talk show host Rachel Maddow will return back to her role of hosting a prime-time program on the far-left network five nights a week, covering President-elect Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, the network announced on Monday.

Due to the new change in programming, Maddow will now host MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour, which she currently appears on only once a week.

During that time, host Alex Wagner will reportedly travel the country to follow “the biggest stories as they develop in real-time during Trump’s first 100 days in office, reporting on the impact of his early promises and policies on the electorate,” the cable news channel stated.

Wagner was brought in as a full-time host by MSNBC in 2022 after Maddow announced that she would be working on other various projects, cutting down her air time.

Maddow is known for being a very outspoken critic of Trump. The left-wing talking head has repeatedly warned viewers about the “threats” that “democracy will face” with the new incoming president, utilizing fear tactics. She was also an eager bandwagoner of the now-debunked “Russian collusion” theory during the 2016 election, which was uplifted by the Democrat Party and those such as former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and California Senator Adam Schiff.

Additionally, Maddow was part of the network’s prime-time coverage of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the presidential debate, and Election Night broadcasts in 2024.

After April 30th, “The Rachel Maddow Show” will return to its regular schedule of Mondays at 9 p.m., the network announced, as Wagner will return to anchoring “Alex Wagner Tonight” Tuesday through Friday.

