DNC Creates Team To Combat ‘Republican Disinformation Machine’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

A worker walks through the concourse as preparations are made ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 17, 2024. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:28 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

The Democratic National Committee has brought on the social media staffers who ran Kamala Harris’s social media campaign account to combat “misinformation” from the incoming Trump administration.

The staffers who ran the @KamalaHQ account during Kamala Harris’s failed campaign are now being brought back to run the @FactPostNews account to push back on the “Republican disinformation machine” ahead of Trump’s presidency, according to Axios.

“The Republican disinformation machine is powerful, but we believe a stronger weapon is giving people the facts about how Trump and his administration are screwing over the American people,” stated DNC chief mobilization officer Shelby Cole.

The staffers are on X, and Threads, and are currently seeking to expand the brand to Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The account’s pinned post states “This is the official rapid response page of the Democratic Party, holding Trump and MAGA extremists accountable. Welcome to FactPost.”

The Democrat’s reset aims to effectively connect with voters on alternative media platforms, similar to President-elect Donald Trump’s successful 2024 campaign strategy.

Trump was able to amass tens of millions of views by accepting interviews from independent media figures, most notably with comedian podcaster Joe Rogan, which garnered over 50 million views on YouTube alone.

According to a memo obtained by Axios, the staffers are ordered to highlight the wealth of many of Trump’s cabinet picks, attempting to sow a divide between the working class and Trump’s incoming administration.

“Trump’s MAGA loyalists in Congress are gearing up to push through these unfit billionaire picks and Trump’s anti-working families agenda,” the memo reads.

Despite the Democrats attempts to characterize Trump’s agenda as “anti-working family” the 47th president-elect received a mandate victory on Election Day.

According to a Statista poll, inflation, the economy, and immigration remain the most important issue for voters, despite President Biden repeatedly claiming that he’s leaving the economy “stronger than ever.”

