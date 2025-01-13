Interview: Melania Says She’s Excited And Prepared For Her Move-In Date At The White House

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:05 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

In an interview on Monday, incoming First Lady Melania Trump expressed that she is eager to serve as a key advisor to her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, and that she is excited to move back into the White House for another four years.

Advertisement

Melania, 54, told “Fox & Friends” that she will continue to support her husband by his side since they “have a lot to do to put the country back in shape.” She also mentioned that she feels more confident now that she is aware of “the rules” and “process” of residing at the White House.

“The first time was challenging; we didn’t have much of the information. The information was withheld from us by the previous administration,” she said of Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama. “I just feel that people didn’t accept me. Maybe they didn’t understand me [that] way, maybe they do now. And I didn’t have much support,” she continued, regarding their first term in the White House. “But this time I have everything. I have the plans, [I’m] already packed, I have selected the furniture. So, it’s a very different transition this time, the second time around.” “I think it will be an exciting four years. We have a lot to do to put the country back in shape.” “Maybe some people see me as just a wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own, ‘yes’ and ‘no,’” she continued.

The elegant incoming first lady expressed that she is dedicated to supporting her husband’s administration when she can, even though she doesn’t always agree with what he “is saying or doing,” as any honest spouse would admit regarding their significant other.

“I give him my advice and sometimes he listens, and sometimes he doesn’t, but that’s okay,” she added.

She also reportedly plans on cutting down the size of the First Lady’s Office in order to save money.

“I don’t want to hire too many people on my team, spending too much taxpayer money. I want to make sure that every position, they are talented, they have merit, they know what they’re doing.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!