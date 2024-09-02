Mother Of U.S.-Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin Gives Emotional Eulogy During Funeral: ‘My Sweet Boy, Finally You’re Free’

Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, react during the funeral in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and terrorist group Hamas. The six were among 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:45 PM – Monday, September 2, 2024

At her son Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s funeral, his mother told a crowd of tens of thousands of mourners that while she was heartbroken not to be reunited with him, she found peace in knowing he was finally free and expressed that it was an honor to have had him as her son.

“I have had a lot of time during the past 332 days to think about my sweet boy Hersh, and one thing I keep thinking about is how out of all the mothers in the whole entire world, God chose to give Hersh to me,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin said. “What must I have done in a past life to deserve such a beautiful gift?” “I am honest and I say, it’s not that Hersh was perfect. But he was the perfect son for me. And I am so grateful to God — and I want to thank God right now in front of all of you for giving me this magnificent present of my Hersh. For 23 years, I was privileged to have the most stunning honor — to be Hersh’s momma. I’ll take it and say thank you. I just wish it had been for longer,” she said while her voice was breaking. “Amidst the inexplicable terror, anguish, desperation and fear, we became absolutely certain that you were coming home to us alive. But it was not to be,” she said. “Now I no longer have to worry about you. I know you are no longer in danger.”

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, also spoke at the funeral.

“Beloved Hersh, with a torn and broken heart, I stand here today as the president of the State of Israel, bidding you farewell and asking for your forgiveness, from you, and from Carmel, from Eden, from Almog, from Alex, and Ori, and from all your loved ones,” Herzog stated. “I apologize on behalf of the State of Israel, that we failed to protect you in the terrible disaster of October 7, that we failed to bring you home safely,” he continued.

The 23-year-old American who moved to Israel with his family when he was 7-years-old, became a notorious figure after October 7th. He was taken hostage by terrorists while he was at the Supernova music festival. Footage taken by Hamas revealed that Hersh had half of his left arm blown off.

Since their son was taken hostage, his parents have made countless appearances on TV, White House visits and have spoken at various events, including at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Their goal was and continues to be making sure that the world doesn’t forget the hostages. They won’t stop until all of the hostages are free.

