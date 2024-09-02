Russia Downs 158 Ukrainian Drones In One Of The Biggest Attacks Since The War Began

The Ukrainian flag flutters between buildings destroyed in bombardment, in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, in the Kyiv region (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:10 PM – Monday, September 2, 2024

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced their air defenses intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian Drones over the weekend, including two over Moscow and nine others in the surrounding region.

Advertisement

A large portion of the drones were shot down over the Kursk region, a significant battleground region in Russia as Ukrainian forces have recently made a significant push which the Kremlin has attempted to downplay as they continue their offensive attacks.

Ukrainian chief military officer, General Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed that Kyiv’s forces have taken control over nearly 1,300 square kilometers and around 100 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region.

“In marshaling forces to meet Ukraine’s incursion, Russia is doing all it can to avoid drawing units from its own offensive in the Donbas,” stated Nigel Gould-Davies of the International Institute of Strategic Studies. “Russia currently judges that it can contain the threat on its own soil without compromising its most important goal in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian drones have been intent on targeting refineries and oil terminals on Russian soil in an attempt to slow down Russia’s war efforts.

Additionally, Russia’s regional Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that 11 people were wounded from the Ukrainian missile attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly closing in on Pokrovsk, a critical Ukrainian logistics defense hub.

Russia has also been attacking Kharkiv, injuring over 40 people, including five children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on its allies to allow Ukraine to fire Western-supplied missiles in retaliation.

The Russian led war on Ukraine has reached a critical turning point in its two-and-a-half year history as Russia closes in on key Ukrainian regions, hurling air strikes at critical Ukrainian infrastructure as Russian forces march forward.

“All the necessary forces of the world must be brought in to stop this terror. This does not require extraordinary forces, but enough courage on the part of the leaders – courage to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself,” stated Zelensky. Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!